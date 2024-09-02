New York is Among America’s Most ‘Fun’ States, But Are We No. 1?
Every person defines the term fun differently. That said, I'd bet that everyone could find a way to have fun while living in New York.
If you enjoy parties and night life, then New York City may be the place for you. If you prefer to hike and explore what nature has to offer, however, then Upstate New York is the place to call home.
New York provides incredible experiences for fans of sports, comedy, music, theater and more. If you ask me, New York is definitely the most fun state in America.
A study done by the experts at WalletHub disagreed with me, but only slightly. New York was ranked as their 4th-most fun state in America in 2024.
In order to determine the most fun states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key categories, “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.” States were measured through 26 relevant metrics, and a total weighted "score" was then generated.
Florida was ranked as the most fun state in America, with California and Nevada also ranked in the top three. Colorado placed 5th in this study, one spot below the Empire State.
Here is where other states in the Northeast were ranked, based on the amount of fun you'll have while visiting them:
- Pennsylvania: 13th
- Massachusetts: 24th
- New Jersey: 37th
- Maine: 38th
- New Hampshire: 43rd
- Connecticut: 44th
- Vermont: 45th
- Rhode Island: 47th
West Virginia was named as the study's least fun state in the country. Better luck next year!
