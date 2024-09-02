New York is Among America’s Most ‘Fun’ States, But Are We No. 1?

Every person defines the term fun differently. That said, I'd bet that everyone could find a way to have fun while living in New York.

If you enjoy parties and night life, then New York City may be the place for you. If you prefer to hike and explore what nature has to offer, however, then Upstate New York is the place to call home.

AA023716 Ryan McVay loading...

New York provides incredible experiences for fans of sports, comedy, music, theater and more. If you ask me, New York is definitely the most fun state in America.

A study done by the experts at WalletHub disagreed with me, but only slightly. New York was ranked as their 4th-most fun state in America in 2024.

Get our free mobile app

In order to determine the most fun states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key categories, “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.” States were measured through 26 relevant metrics, and a total weighted "score" was then generated.

READ MORE: ‘Office’ Fans, Can You Name Every ‘Dunder Mifflin’ Branch in New York? [LIST]

Florida was ranked as the most fun state in America, with California and Nevada also ranked in the top three. Colorado placed 5th in this study, one spot below the Empire State.

Group Of Female Friends Enjoying Night Out At Rooftop Bar monkeybusinessimages loading...

Here is where other states in the Northeast were ranked, based on the amount of fun you'll have while visiting them:

Pennsylvania: 13th

Massachusetts: 24th

New Jersey: 37th

Maine: 38th

New Hampshire: 43rd

Connecticut: 44th

Vermont: 45th

Rhode Island: 47th

West Virginia was named as the study's least fun state in the country. Better luck next year!

The 25 Best Places to Live in the Capital Region in 2023 [RANKED] The Capital Region is a great place to live and a great spot in which you can start a family, but these specific Capital District locations are considered best. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl