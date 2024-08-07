Gorgeous Upstate NY Village Named Top ‘Insta-Worthy’ Spot on Earth

There are some pretty great spots in Upstate New York to stop at and take a picture.

From Saratoga, to the Adirondacks, out west to the Finger Lakes and beyond, the Empire State is littered with picturesque locations for day trips, camping trips, or casual drives. Miles of trees, mountain ranges and unique wildlife can be found in almost every corner of the state, making it one of the most visually-pleasing places on Earth.

Sometimes, if you go on a day trip to one of these spots, you may want to snap a photo to share with your friends. If that's you, then we have the perfect place for you. In fact, it's the best place in the world to do exactly that.

Lake Placid, New York Named "Most Instagram-Worthy" Wonderland on Earth

A study done by airport parking database Skypark Secure revealed the best destinations to snap photos of and post on Instagram during the wintertime, and a location in Upstate New York ended up at the top of their list.

It was the Village of Lake Placid, New York, that was named the most "Instagrammable" location on Earth, according to the study. Lake Placid received a remarkable 396K tags on Instagram as a "winter wonderland", more than 300,000 more than the next location on the list.

Lake Placid, New York / Unsplash (Phillip Belena) Lake Placid, New York / Unsplash (Phillip Belena) loading...

Here's how the rest of the Top 10 list shook out:

Lake Placid, New York - 396K Johnston Canyon, Alberta, Canada - 86K Partnachklamm, Bavaria, Germany - 60K Mount Seymor, Vancouver, Canada - 55K Hatcher Pass, Alaska - 47K Normafa, Budapest, Hungary - 44K Tahquamenon Falls, Michigan - 40K Grand Mesa, Colorado - 39K Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park, Hunan, China - 29K Bear Lake, Utah - 27K

The travel experts at Skypark Secure narrowed down the list to their top ten by way of an equation that combined two important categories of data.

Lake Placid, New York / Unsplash (Susan Jones) Lake Placid, New York / Unsplash (Susan Jones) loading...

In order to compile these rankings, Skypark Secure examined information from TripAdvisor, and tracked the number of uses of the phrase winter wonderland on their database. They combined that data with hashtag usage data to discover which specific locations were being mentioned as winter wonderlands the most on Instagram.

Here are some other details from Skypark Service about the use of "winter wonderland" on social media and online:

searches for 'Winter Holidays' are up 50% in the last 12 months

the hashtag #winterwonderland has been used 15.7 million times on Instagram

If you're looking to share your summer road trip experience with your friends online, there's no better place to go than Lake Placid!

