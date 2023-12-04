Check Out This Rare Footage from 1980 Winter Olympics, Held in Upstate NY
We've reached the month of December, and we're roughly one calendar year removed from the last Winter Olympic Games. The most recent games happened in 2022, during the month of February, in Beijing. We must wait three more years before the next Winter Games, which will be held in February 2026 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
That didn't stop me from re-watching the movie Miracle for (approximately) the one-millionth time this weekend. If you haven't seen the movie, it's a dramatization of the historic Miracle on Ice game, in which the underdog United States men's hockey team took down the powerhouse Soviet Union.
Actor Kurt Russell plays the head coach of the United States team, Herb Brooks, who cobbled together a group of largely-unknown college hockey players on the U.S. roster, and used an unconventional style of coaching and gameplay to orchestrate one of the biggest upsets in modern sports history.
Re-watching the film put me in a mood to watch more Olympic footage, so I began to do some digging online. I ended up finding some incredible archived footage from the 1980 Games, and I've included a few of those video clips below.
Highlights from the Bobsled Competition
Highlights from the Ski Jumping Competition
Highlights from the Men's Figure Skating Competition
Highlights from the Biathlon and Cross-Country Skiing Competitions
Highlights from the 'Miracle on Ice' Men's Hockey Tournament
Some people forget that the game against the Soviet Union was not actually the gold medal game. A few days later, the United States had to turn around and battle Finland for the gold.
Here are the highlights from that game:
Images from the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, NY
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM
12 Beloved Toys Named Finalists for Upstate NY Toy Hall's Class of '23
Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl