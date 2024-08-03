Son of New York Knicks’ Star is Officially NY’s Best High School Hooper

Carmelo Anthony shined as an NBA player for 19 seasons, seven of which were spent as a member of the New York Knicks.

'Melo averaged over 20 points per game during each of his first 14 seasons as a professional, and finished with an eye-popping 22.5 PPG mark in 1,260 games played in his career.

Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two Getty Images loading...

Anthony announced his retirement on May 22, 2023, and in doing so, finished his career 10th on the league's all-time scoring list. He racked up 28,289 total points, and scored over 10,000 of them (10,186 to be exact) in New York.

Needless to say, Anthony had a stellar professional career, and now, his son seems to be following in his footsteps. Kiyan Anthony, who is currently a senior in high school, was named the top high school player in New York in the Class of 2025, per ESPN Basketball Recruiting.

Overall, Anthony is ranked as the 40th-best player in the country in the Class of 2025. He is one of two New York-born players to crack the Top 100 list on ESPN, with Brookville's Kayden Mingo (No. 44) being the other.

2022 NBA Summer League - Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder Getty Images loading...

Kiyan Anthony, who stands 6'5" and weighs 177 pounds, currently has offers from six college programs: Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Rutgers, Syracuse and USC. He has yet to officially commit to a program, but clearly, has a number of stellar options available to him.

One would have to imagine that Syracuse is a serious contender for Kiyan Anthony and his family in this decision, as Carmelo Anthony played one memorable season with the Orange in 2002-03. He averaged over 22 points per game, and helped guide the Orange to their first ever NCAA tournament title in '03.

Could Kiyan Anthony do the same thing at 'Cuse on his way to the NBA? Only time will tell.

