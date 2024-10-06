Wife of Ex-New York Knicks’ Star Goes Viral for ‘Ready to Leave’ Comment

Julius Randle is no longer a member of the New York Knicks.

Randle, along with teammate Donte DiVincenzo, were dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. The trade ends a five-year partnership between Randle and the Knicks, and in the process, it forces the Randle family to leave New York and find a new home.

Julius Randle's wife, Kendra, spoke about her family being uprooted in a video posted on TikTok. Unfortunately, there was one sentence in Randle's video that unintentionally upset New York Knicks' fans:

Fans of the New York Knicks were very confused by Kendra Randle's "ready to leave New York" statement. Seeing that fans were reacting poorly, Randle issued a correction later that day:

To provide a bit of context, Julius and Kendra Randle have two sons. Their first son, Kyden, was born in August 2016, while their second son, Jaycey, was born in June 2021.

As any parent knows, September and October are crucial months for kids. The beginning of fall means the beginning of a new school year, and for young athletes, it also means the beginning of many sports seasons.

It's an unfortunate time for the Randle family to have to leave town, as now, Kyden will have to leave his school and be placed in a new one in Minnesota.

It's a detail that we, as sports fans, can often forget. The athletes that we root for are human beings, just like us, and have lives outside of the sports they play. We're rooting for the Randle family, as they work to establish new lives in Minnesota.

