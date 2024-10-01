Real Estate Experts Name This Upstate NY Market One of America’s ‘Hottest’

Everybody wants to live in Upstate New York, right?

Okay, saying everybody wants to live in this area may be a bit heavy-handed, but recent real estate trends are suggesting that some areas of Upstate are among the more desirable places to live in the country.

One such area has become so popular for prospective homeowners, in fact, that it was listed among the nation's "hottest" markets.

Upstate New York Zip Code Listed Among "Six Hottest" Real Estate Markets in America

Realtor.com recently released a list of the hottest zip codes in the country in terms of real estate performance, and one Upstate New York location was included among the nation's top-ten.

On the list of zip codes, Realtor.com said our list of top 10 zip codes shows the concentration of buyer demand in affordable Midwest markets and well-located Northeast markets that offer convenience and value.

As such, the zip code 14534, which belongs to Pittsford, New York (shown below), was listed as the 9th-hottest real estate market in the country.

Here are some of the details that have made Pittsford stand out. The town has a median listing price of $595,000, with a median days on market total of 21 days, and 3.5 more viewers per property when compared to the rest of the country.

Pittsford was one of six Northeast locations included on Realtor.com's list. Southington, CT was the second-most popular location, with Ridgewood, NJ at No. 3; Andover, MA at No. 4; Nazareth, PA at No. 5; and Norwalk, CT at No. 8.

The "hottest" real estate market in the country, however, was 43230, which belongs to Gahanna, Ohio.

Information from New York Upstate was also used in the writing of this article.

