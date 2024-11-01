This is New York’s Best Restaurant, According to Food Network’s Guy Fieri

When it comes to the category of best restaurants in the United States, few are more well-versed in the field than Guy Fieri.

The larger-than-life Food Network chef has been the host of the half-hour TV series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for *checks notes* a whopping 42 seasons, during which he has travelled the country to sample some of the best eats in each of the 50 states.

With a culinary resume that large, it's nearly impossible to keep track of all of the restaurants that Fieri has visited. One website not only did that, but they also identified the best restaurant in each state out of all of Fieri's favorites.

Which Empire State eatery took home the bacon-wrapped crown?

'Mashed' Names New York's Best Restaurant, As Seen on Food Network

A report from ABC News 10 in Albany, New York shared details from a story done by the culinary website, Mashed, that examined each of the thousands of restaurants visited on Food Network's series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The website combed through all of Guy Fieri's favorite stops along the roads of America, and identified the best spots to eat in every state. According to Mashed, Brooklyn's Pies ‘n’ Thighs was named New York's best restaurant to ever be featured on Triple-D.

A look inside Pies ‘n’ Thighs in Brooklyn / Google Maps A look inside Pies ‘n’ Thighs in Brooklyn / Google Maps loading...

It was stated that it was harder for (them) to choose the best featured restaurant in New York compared to several other states, but after much deliberation, Pies ‘n’ Thighs took the metaphorical cake.

Mashed also shared that the restaurant has won a number of awards for their culinary creations. They've been recognized for having the Best Donuts and Best Biscuits in New York, along with recognition for some of the Best Apple Pie and Best Fried Chicken in the country.

After receiving that level of recognition, it's hard to argue against it as New York's best.

Philadelphia Eagles v Las Vegas Raiders Guy Fieri at the Las Vegas Raiders' game / Getty Images loading...

The restaurant has been featured a number of times on Fieri's show, according to News 10. Here's when you may have seen it in the past:

Season 16, episode 8 Fieri tried the restaurants’ fried chicken and waffles, spicy pulled pork sandwich and a donut for the episode titled “Decadent Dishes.”

Season 34, episode 3 Fieri cooked up chicken and biscuits from the menu of Pies ‘n’ Thighs in the “Takeout: All Over the Menu” episode

Also featured in a “Best of New York” episode

Elsewhere, Burlington's Bluebird Barbecue was named Vermont's best restaurant. Boston's Yankee Lobster was tabbed as the best spot in Massachusetts, while Valencia Luncheria in Norwalk was listed atop the options in Connecticut.

Keep an eye out for these restaurants if you're travelling around the Northeast, and if you do get a chance to try some of their famous food, then Bon Appétit!

