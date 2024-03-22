We Tracked Capital Region Gas Prices Every March Since 2008, Here’s What We Found

If you drive around the Capital Region for long enough, you'll have to stop for gas at one point or another.

It's never the most pleasant chore, but it's something we all have to do. Now, for most people, "getting gas" becomes somewhat of a game. You search on your phone, or you drive down the street a few blocks, and you try to find the best deal around, one that will save you money, but still keep you in a safe part of town.

Gas Prices Continues To Rise, As Biden Bans Imports Of Russian Oil Diesel prices downstate are also skyrocketing / Getty Images loading...

Don't shake your head; you do it, too.

More recently, however, getting gas for your car has become an increasingly painful task. The numbers flashing in front of Capital Region drivers on the big, electronic signs of gas stations are becoming harder, and harder, to bear.

The New York State website keeps track of data that impacts their residents, and one such collection of data monitors the gas prices of the different regions across the Empire State. The State Department has an average gas price in each region, for each week, since 2008.

Gas Prices Surge As 2 Metropolitan Areas Top $4 A Gallon New Yorkers are seeing similar gas prices to what they saw in 2008 / Getty Images loading...

So, in order to more accurately track how high gas prices have become, here is the price of gas during the first week of March, from every year since 2008, in the Capital Region. Believe it or not, the number has been moving in the right direction (cheaper) over the past few years!

The Price of Gas in the Capital Region Every March Since 2008 Here are the gas prices we've seen in the Capital Region, every March, since 2008. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl