Emmy Award-Winning Actor Spotted at Upstate NY Restaurant, Did You See Him?

There are a lot of superlatives that you can use to describe Kiefer Sutherland. He's an Emmy-Award winning actor, a well-known singer and songwriter, and is even the son of another pair of world-renowned actors, Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas.

Based on a recent viral Facebook post, you can officially add Upstate New York restaurant patron to that list of superlatives, too.

Kiefer Sutherland Spotted at Upstate NY Restaurant; Poses for Photo

A story from New York Upstate shared an update that actor Kiefer Sutherland was spotted this past week at Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar, a waterfront restaurant located in Kingston, NY.

Here is where the restaurant is located:

Sutherland took a moment to stop for a photo at the restaurant, which was posted on their official Facebook account on Thursday, September 14th. Take a look:

Though he's starred in numerous films and TV shows, he is likely most well-known for his extensive tenure as Jack Bauer in the 24 franchise, a tenure which ran from 2001 to 2010, and was revived briefly in 2014.

Aside from his role as Bauer, Sutherland has starred in shows such as Designated Survivor and Touch, as well as movies such as Stand By Me, Flatliners and A Few Good Men.

More recently, Sutherland has established a second career in the music industry. His debut country album, Down in a Hole, was released in 2016, and topped out at No. 35 on the U.S. Country charts. He has released subsequent albums in 2019 and 2022.

He is set to star in a new thriller film, Juror #2, in the near future. The film is being directed by Clint Eastwood.

