New York Yankees’ Voice Tells Us His Thoughts on Succeeding John Sterling [LISTEN]

The baseball world was taken by surprise when John Sterling, the long-time radio announcer for the New York Yankees, announced his retirement in the middle of the 2024 season.

Sterling, who had held that position since 1989, made his retirement official on April 15, 2024. The following weekend, the team honored him in an on-field ceremony, and during the festivities, presented him with a particularly bizarre thank you gift.

Though Sterling's tenure with the Yankees had come to an abrupt end, the team still had games to play, and as such, someone had to step in as the new radio play-by-play announcer.

Enter: Emmanuel Berbari.

Berbari, who had made his Yankees' radio debut in 2023 at the age of 24, was already slated to call a handful of games this season in place of John Sterling. Aside from his play-by-play work, fans would also regularly hear him on WFAN as the host of the postgame show.

In the blink of an eye, however, Berbari's career would change forever, as he and Justin Shackil would be tasked with handling the radio play-by-play duties for the remainder of the year.

This isn't just any year for the Bronx Bombers, either. The Yankees have made it clear that they've gone "all in" for World Series title No. 28, and Berbari will be behind the microphone as the team attempts to turn that dream into a reality.

We were lucky enough to be joined by Emmanuel Berbari, who also broadcasts games for the Siena Saints' basketball programs, on Friday's edition of The Drive.

