Deadly Disease Found in Upstate New York Animal, First Case in 20 Years

For the first time since 2005, it's been confirmed that an animal in Upstate New York has contracted a rare infectious disease.

Per a report from New York Upstate, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed that one isolated case of Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, was found in an animal in New York's Region 6.

These are the areas that make up Region 6:

Western Adirondacks

Lake Champlain

Herkimer County

Jefferson County

Lewis County

Oneida County

St. Lawrence County

The DEC is currently working with hunters and other wildlife experts to monitor the area for any new cases. If you notice anything abnormal, you are encouraged to call Region 6 Wildlife Office at 315-785-2263 or email at Information.R6@dec.ny.gov.

Now, what exactly is CWD? Per the U.S. Geological Survey:

"Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal, neurological illness occurring in North American cervids (members of the deer family), including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose. Since its discovery in 1967, CWD has spread geographically and increased in prevalence locally. CWD is contagious; it can be transmitted freely within and among cervid populations."

There are no known cures for CWD, which is why wildlife experts always work diligently to prevent the disease from spreading. Luckily, no evidence suggests that humans can contract CWD, which is certainly a relief.

That said, it's better to be safe than sorry in situations like these.

This is the first confirmed case of CWD in the area since 2005. That year, the disease was detected in Upstate New York (Oneida County) for the first time, and was quickly eradicated before it could spread any further.

Wildlife experts in the area are hoping that history repeats itself in this situation.

