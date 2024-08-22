Barstool’s Portnoy Says ‘You’ll Be Rich’ Betting This Jockey at Saratoga

Professional jockey Dylan Davis has a new No. 1 fan, and it's a name that people certainly will recognize.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, is that fan, and he's not shy about his adoration of Davis.

Portnoy recently posted this photo on X:

Davis posted the photo on his account with this response:

Here are a few of the countless other examples:

So, if you're heading to Saratoga Race Course before the end of the 2024 meet, what does Dave Portnoy recommend that you do with your money?

Davis has had a strong meet thus far, winning 23 races in total, which ranks fourth among all jockeys this year. His 45% top-three percentage is also among the top numbers in the jockey colony.

Davis will be aboard the horse Full Screen during Saturday's Grade 1 Forego Stakes, which is run two races before the Travers Stakes. His morning line odds are currently 20-1.

