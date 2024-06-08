Comedian Shares Hilarious Joke Comparing Upstate New York to NYC [WATCH]

Comedian Dale Elliott Jr. performed at the Albany Funny Bone on May 14, 2024, and part of his set included a hilarious comparison of Upstate New York and New York City.

Get our free mobile app

Elliott, a comedian, was born in Kingston, Jamaica. He moved to the United States during his life, and currently resides in California, but his Jamaican heritage gives him a unique perspective on America, a perspective that often gets incorporated into his routine.

A prime example of that came in May, when Elliott compared Upstate to NYC from his perspective. Take a look:

It's a hilarious bit, but also, a poignant argument. There are plenty of people from out-of-state who may not realize that Albany, not New York City, is the capital of New York.

It's pretty funny, isn't it? New York City is considered by some to be the capital of the world, but it isn't even the capital of its own state.

What a world we live in!

Allow me to interject with a quick history lesson. Albany was not the first capital of the Empire State; that was Kingston, which is located about an hour south of the current capital. The state of New York was officially established in 1788, and Albany was named its official state capital in 1797.

So, needless to say, there is a great deal of history behind the actual capital of our state.

Okay, back to the story. The hilarious Dale Elliott Jr. will be returning to Upstate New York on August 29th, when he will perform in Buffalo. He'll also be in Boston, MA on October 13th, and Bridgeport, CT on October 18th and 19th.

Click here to visit his website!

Ten Incredible Exhibits Housed in Upstate NY's 'National Comedy Center' These exhibits, housed at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY, pay homage to the biggest legends in the world of comedy. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl