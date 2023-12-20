Charming Upstate NY ‘Small’ Town Named One of USA’s Best for Christmas Visits
To borrow a sports metaphor, for a handful of towns across America, the Christmas/holiday season is their Super Bowl.
Houses are decorated from roof-to-doorstep with lights and figures. Ornaments are hung from street lights, creating magical drives through the center of town. And, of course, there must be a massive, fully-decorated Christmas tree somewhere in town.
Every person reading this knows the type of place to which I am referring. There are a few such towns in New York that come to mind, and one of those was just recognized as one of the best "small towns" for holiday lovers in America.
Upstate NY Town Included in List of 50 Best "Small Towns" for Christmas Visits
A story from New York Upstate shared details from an HGTV report --- entitled Small Towns With Big Christmas Spirit --- in which 50 small towns across America were named the best to visit during the holiday season.
One representative was chosen from each state, and the scenic Skaneateles, New York was chosen as the Empire State's top holiday season (small) hotspot.
On their selection of Skaneateles, HGTV said this:
[The town] is located in the scenic Finger Lakes region and makes an ideal backdrop for its Dickens Christmas held weekends from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24. The fun officially launches with the World's Smallest Christmas Parade, as the Dickens cast winds its way through town to the Hannum House for its opening carol. - HGTV
Other notable events include:
- Christmas Carol sing-alongs with the Dickens crew
- Interactive scenes from A Christmas Carol
- Horse-drawn carriage rides through town
- Roasted chestnuts (on an open fire, perhaps?)
- The chance to meet Father Christmas at the Masonic Temple
- Christmas concerts
- Skate or breakfast with Santa
Wow, now that is a list that Santa will have to check twice!
Other selections for must-visit small towns across the Northeast included:
- Mystic, Connecticut
- Kennebunkport, Maine
- Stockbridge, Massachusetts
- Portsmouth, New Hampshire
- Cape May, New Jersey
- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Newport, Rhode Island
- Woodstock, Vermont
As noted by NY Upstate, this year marks the 30th anniversary of Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles, and that more than 20,000 spectators are expected to pack themselves in to the scenic downtown area to celebrate.
