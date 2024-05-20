Decades-Old Relic in Upstate NY Named One of USA’s ‘Best Roadside Motels’

A renovated roadside relic has been recognized among the best "roadside motels" in the country by readers of a popular newspaper.

That relic is The Starlite Motel, which according to the motel's website, is a 1960's motor lodge located at the foot of the Catskills. Specifically, it sits next to the road at 5938 US Route 209 in Kerhonkson, NY.

The Starlite Motel was one of ten roadside stops named in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice poll for the best roadside motels in the country. Of the ten that were included, The Starlite was ranked eighth-best in the country.

USA Today notes that [w]hile the exterior still features direct guest room access from the parking lot typical of roadside motels, the interiors have been renovated to reflect a clean, modern aesthetic coupled with simple, yet comfortable furnishings.

The property was purchased by Alix Umen and Adriana Farmiga in December 2018, according to Hudson Valley Magazine, and they were responsible for renovating the property into the pristine spot that we see along the road today.

The Starlite Motel was the only location on the list in the Northeast. The next-closest motels were located in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Michigan. The motel located in Georgia, The Groovy Nomad, was ranked as the best roadside motel in 2024 by readers of USA Today.

Check out a full tour of The Starlite Motel's grounds, done by YouTuber Jason Weinpel:

