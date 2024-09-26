Study: New York is One of America’s Top States for Public Education

Students who are attending public schools in New York are getting an educational experience that few states in America can match.

That statement was corroborated by information from a recent study, which was published by Consumer Affairs. The study weighed multiple factors when determining the states with the best public education infrastructures in America.

The study spoke highly of the Empire State, as New York was named the second-best state in the country when it comes to the public education experience.

Consumer Affairs highlighted New York's investment in its teachers, and subsequently, its students. Here's more on that:

"New York pays its teachers the second-highest teaching salaries in the country ($92,696 per year) and employs more teachers with advanced degrees (master’s degree or higher) than any other state." - Consumer Affairs

Each state was ranked in four sub-categories: K-12 Performance, School Funding/Resources, Higher Education Quality and School Safety. In these categories, New York was ranked:

K-12 Performance: 31st

School Funding/Resources: 1st

Higher Education Quality: 12th

School Safety: 5th

The only state that was ranked higher than New York in this study was our neighbor to the east, Massachusetts. Across the Northeast, New Jersey was ranked 3rd, Vermont was 6th, Connecticut was 8th and Maine was 13th. Rhode Island and New Hampshire were 15th and 16th, respectively.

Students in Arizona are receiving the worst public education experience, per the study.

