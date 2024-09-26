Study: New York is One of America&#8217;s Top States for Public Education

Study: New York is One of America’s Top States for Public Education

Unsplash / Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦

Students who are attending public schools in New York are getting an educational experience that few states in America can match.

That statement was corroborated by information from a recent study, which was published by Consumer Affairs. The study weighed multiple factors when determining the states with the best public education infrastructures in America.

Design Pics
loading...

The study spoke highly of the Empire State, as New York was named the second-best state in the country when it comes to the public education experience.

Consumer Affairs highlighted New York's investment in its teachers, and subsequently, its students. Here's more on that:

"New York pays its teachers the second-highest teaching salaries in the country ($92,696 per year) and employs more teachers with advanced degrees (master’s degree or higher) than any other state." - Consumer Affairs

 

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Why New York State Has The Best Teachers

Each state was ranked in four sub-categories: K-12 Performance, School Funding/Resources, Higher Education Quality and School Safety. In these categories, New York was ranked:

  • K-12 Performance: 31st
  • School Funding/Resources: 1st
  • Higher Education Quality: 12th
  • School Safety: 5th
gpointstudio
loading...

The only state that was ranked higher than New York in this study was our neighbor to the east, Massachusetts. Across the Northeast, New Jersey was ranked 3rd, Vermont was 6th, Connecticut was 8th and Maine was 13th. Rhode Island and New Hampshire were 15th and 16th, respectively.

Students in Arizona are receiving the worst public education experience, per the study.

These are the Capital Region's Best Public High Schools in 2024

School is back in-session in 2024, and according to Niche, students at these ten Capital Region public high schools are getting an A+ educational experience.

Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Which Capital Region Schools are Investing in Your Students the Most? [RANKINGS]

When it comes to your kids, you want to send them to a school that will invest in their future. These ten Capital Region schools are doing so more than most.

Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM