One of America&#8217;s Best Small Shopping Towns is Located in Upstate New York

One of America’s Best Small Shopping Towns is Located in Upstate New York

Getty Images

USA Today's readers' choice poll released their list of the top small towns in America for shopping, and a quaint Upstate New York spot was ranked among the nation's best. As a matter of fact, only one town in the country was ranked above this spot in the Empire State.

While we may disagree with that particular decision (New York always = #1 to us), we'll still begrudgingly tell you which town took home the top spot on USA Today's list.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

USA Today: Only One Small Town is Better for Shopping Than Rhinebeck, NY

The small town of Rhinebeck, New York was named the second-best small town for shopping in all of the United States in USA Today's readers' choice poll on the subject. Only Ocean Springs, Mississippi, a pretty coastal town on Biloxi Bay, was considered "better" than Rhinebeck in that category, according to the readers' choice poll results.

Getty Images
loading...

Though the town finished in second place, USA Today's description of Rhinebeck was an undoubtedly glowing one:

Paul Rudd owns a sweets shop in the area (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
loading...

Here are the rest of the small towns in America that were named to this list, according to USA Today:

  1. Ocean Springs, Mississippi
  2. Rhinebeck, New York
  3. Cape May, New Jersey
  4. Chagrin Falls, Ohio
  5. Highlands, North Carolina
  6. Taos, New Mexico
  7. Ashland, Oregon
  8. Bath, Maine
  9. Fairhope, Alabama
  10. Northfield, Minnesota

When they used the term small town, they really weren't kidding around!

Getty Images
loading...

The criteria for this list was fairly simple: the town needed to have a population of less than 25,000 to be considered a candidate. From there, USA Today readers nominated towns from across the country that they believed had the most robust downtown shopping atmospheres, and a top-ten list was generated from those votes.

The readers of USA Today have officially spoken, and now, I can imagine many readers will be planning road trips to Rhinebeck in the fall of 2024 to see it for themselves.

Ten of the Most Beautiful Towns for Visiting in Upstate New York

With the weather getting colder and the leaves beginning to turn, now is the perfect time for a road trip in Upstate New York. Consider these ten towns for a visit.

Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

See the "Cheers" Bar Namesake Being Sold in Johnstown, New York

A Capital Region bar, Cheers in Johnstown, has been listed for sale, and "everyone will know your name" if you see these photos and choose to invest in it.

Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: Entertainment, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM