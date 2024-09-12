These are the Capital Region’s Ten Best Public High Schools in 2024

It's an exciting time of year right now, and school is once again in-session in the Capital Region.

Across the region, and the country, students are back in classrooms, beginning their journeys in a new academic year. Every school year is important for every student, but for students in high school, the importance is even greater.

A student's performance in high school can say a lot about where their lives are headed after graduation. Whether they choose to pursue a degree in college, attend a trade school, or begin their careers in the workforce, all of those "next steps" are heavily influenced by high school performance.

With that in mind, we did a bit of research to learn which public high schools in the Capital Region are giving their students a top educational experience. For that information, we turned to Niche, who recently published their study on the 2024 Best Public High Schools in the Albany Area.

Niche states that this ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Ranking factors include:

state test scores

college readiness

graduation rates

teacher quality

high school ratings

We'll reveal the top-ranked public high school in the Albany area right now: it's Shaker High School in Latham. One Niche reviewer, who gave the school four stars out of a possible five, said [m]y experience at Shaker High School was great. Most of my classes were great and easy to learn in. Most of the teachers are great as well.

Shaker took the top spot in the rankings, receiving an A+ from Niche in their study. Scroll below to see the complete top-ten list for the 2024-25 school year.

These are the Capital Region's Best Public High Schools in 2024