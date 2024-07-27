Iconic Upstate NY Boat Tour Ranked on List of North America’s Best

An incredibly popular boat tour, which has been bringing passengers as far "Upstate" in New York as you can go for generations, was named among North America's best. The tour was included in a USA Today's 10Best Readers Poll on the subject, finishing in the top-ten.

It's been nearly two centuries since it first set sail, yet this iconic boat tour is still a must-do when you're close to the border in Northern New York.

Get our free mobile app

USA Today 10Best Readers Poll Names "Maid of the Mist" Among Best Around

As mentioned above, the readers of USA Today have voted on the best boat tours in North America, and the Niagara-based Maid of the Mist tour has made the list's top ten. The tour was ranked seventh on the list, and was the top finisher of any tour in New York.

'Maid of the Mist' Getty Images loading...

Here is the complete top-ten list, via USA Today's 10Best:

Waco Tours River Cruise - Waco, Texas Chicago's First Lady Cruises - Chicago, Illinois Hubbard's Marina - Madeira Beach, Florida Island Express Ferry Service - Beaufort and Harkers Island, North Carolina Redline Rafting - Kihei, Hawaii Holo Holo Charters - Eleele, Hawaii Maid of the Mist - Niagara Falls, New York Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari - Dana Point, California Kenai Fjords Tours - Seward, Alaska Yukon River Tours - Whitehorse, Yukon

U.S. Border Patrol Monitors Canadian-American Border By Land, Air And River Patrols Getty Images loading...

It was in 1846 when the first Maid of the Mist steamboat set sail, according to the tour's official website. The invention and inclusion of the steamboat was a change in tradition, as rowboats had previously been used to cover that terrain.

It can be argued that Maid of the Mist put Niagara Falls on the map, literally, as the town was not officially incorporated until 1892. Since that time, the Maid of the Mist tour has experienced the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows.

The various boats used to execute the tour have carried celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, and foreign dignitaries such as The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. They've also been struck by terrible ice jams, fires, and other unforeseen circumstances which have threatened the tour's continuation on multiple occasions.

The Maid of the Mist even served as the backdrop for this iconic scene from The Office:

Visit the official Maid of the Mist website to learn more, and book your tickets to ride this award-winning boat tour today!

More of the 'Devil Bird' Species Expected in New York Soon Have you not heard? The 'devil bird' is the word around New York, as birdwatchers have spotted this rare fowl in multiple locations across the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

HTR Niagara Campground & Resort Named Among Nation's Best [SEE PHOTOS] A beautiful Upstate New York campground was recently included in a list of the 15 best campsites in the United States. Have you booked your stay yet? Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl