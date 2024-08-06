Hilarious Star of ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Spotted at Upstate NY Italian Restaurant

Fans of the sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia know this better than anyone: Charlie Kelly LOVES spaghetti.

In one memorable scene, he mistook a "spa day" for a "spaghetti day":

And, in another, he asked this nonsensical question:

As you can see, Charlie Kelly loves spaghetti, a fact which made this recent appearance in Upstate New York by actor Charlie Day, who plays Kelly, all the more ironic.

Day and fellow comedic actress, Natalie Morales, were recently spotted at Pastabilities, an Italian restaurant in Syracuse, NY.

As reported by New York Upstate, both actors were cast in the yet-to-be-released film Summer of '69, which is in production through Liverpool-based film studio American High. So, conceivably, after a day of filming the movie, Day and Morales went out for a bite to eat nearby.

They were spotted at the restaurant, and stopped to take a photo with the restaurant staff:

NY Upstate also notes that Morales frequented Pastabilities in 2021 while she directed the movie Plan B for American High Studios. We can't blame her for enjoying her meals at this restaurant, as it carries a 4.3/5 rating on Yelp, and a 4.6/5 rating on Google Reviews.

Charlie Day has starred in the sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia since 2005. The show has now run for 16 seasons, making it the longest running live-action American sitcom, and the longest running series ever on cable TV.

Outside of his work on Always Sunny, Day has starred in films including Pacific Rim (2013) and its sequel Pacific Rim Uprising (2018), Horrible Bosses (2011) and its sequel Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) and Fist Fight (2017).

Morales, meanwhile, has played roles in series including The Middleman, White Collar, The Grinder, Abby's, Parks and Recreation and The Newsroom.

