See Photos from Devastating Warehouse Fire in Downtown Albany, NY

For the second time in the span of mere months, a building on Learned Street in Albany's warehouse district has been claimed by a massive fire.

Per a report from ABC News 10 and other outlets, a three-story warehouse building located at 20 Learned Street in Albany caught fire late Friday night. Albany Fire Department crews were dispatched at 10:41PM that evening, according to the report.

See below for a look at the property before Friday night's fire:

Though fire department personnel responded to the call quickly, obstacles on the property made it difficult for them to handle the blaze right away. The flames were not under control until well after 1AM.

Former 104.5 The Team host and producer Dan Hinckley provided us with a few photos of the fire that he took from a safe distance:

In the aftermath of the fire, The Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance conducted an investigation of the property. It was decided that the building was no longer safe, and that it must be taken down in the near future.

Per information shared on Yelp, it was once the home of Silver Fox Salvage. Business owner Camille G. described it as an Albany-based business which offers architectural salvage, extraordinary lighting, and custom-designed furniture crafted from reclaimed materials.

Silver Fox Salvage closed its doors in September of 2018, and there are no other records of any businesses existing at that location in the years since its closing.

Luckily, no civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of the fire.