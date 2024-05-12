This $300 Million Project Proposal Will Change Downtown Albany Forever [PHOTOS]

A massive proposal has been submitted to bring an entertainment district, and much more, to downtown Albany.

Per a report from The Times Union, said proposal is for a $300 million construction project in the Parking Lot District. The final product would include an entertainment district, apartments, and an 8,000-seat soccer stadium.

The entertainment district makes sense, but why the soccer stadium? That brings us to the second part of this story, as there is interest in bringing a professional soccer team to the Capital Region, as well. Reports claim that the franchise would play in MLS Next Pro, which is a league in the third tier of the United States soccer league system.

For reference, it's the soccer equivalent to Albany getting a Double A baseball franchise. Technically, it is also equivalent to the ECHL, the league in which the Adirondack Thunder play.

Per the report, both the stadium project, and the efforts to bring a team to Albany, are being led by Ed and Lisa Mitzen, the founders of Business for Good, and a group of investors that includes Jeff Buell and Chris Spraragen.

There is hope that the stadium would be open in time for the 2026 MLS Next Pro season.

If this proposal gets accepted, and the leadership group secures the proper funding, then this project could be a game-changer for downtown Albany. The area is teeming with potential as the Capital Region's future hub of entertainment and culture.

That said, that potential has not yet been reached, and the downtown area is still in-need of a jolt, or a refresh.

It was going to take a major shift in order to revitalize this area of the Capital Region, and this project may be the shift that we need to accomplish that goal.

More to come.

