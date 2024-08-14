These 25 Celebrities Were Spotted Cheering on the New York Yankees

Yankee Stadium is packed with thousands of screaming fans for every New York Yankees' home game.

Fans will come from down the street, from a few trains away, or across the country to experience a Yankees' home game, and it's commonplace to see attendance numbers in the 30,000's. Even as a Red Sox fan, I know how prestigious Yankees' games are.

Every now and then, a big celebrity will cheer them on, too.

Everything is a photo opportunity when you're a celebrity, so naturally, it's fun to appear at Yankee Stadium once or twice a season, and give fans something else to cheer about. Some celebrities will hide away in their own private box, surrounded by their friends and other people who they know.

Others, meanwhile, will park themselves in a seat in the stands, with a handful of friends around them, and enjoy the game from closer vantage point.

Either way, Getty Images cameras are often able to capture these moments, and we've found a few particularly memorable photos of celebrities taking in a game in The Bronx.

The one major takeaway I had from these photos was that EVERY kind of celebrity will go to a Yankees' game. It's not just actors, it's not just musicians, and it's definitely not just professional athletes from other sports. If the person is considered to be famous for something, odds are, they've been to a game in New York.

So, with that said, here are 25 celebrities who were spotted watching a New York Yankees' game in The Bronx.

Which face surprised you the most?

