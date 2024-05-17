Terrifying Dashcam Footage Released of Louisville Bridge Accident

Back on March 1st, the world watched intently as an 18-wheeler dangled off the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville after being struck by a pickup truck. We were captivated by the images and by the daring rescue of the driver.

Trevor Branham, 33, was arrested later that month in connection with the accident. He was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of operating on a suspended license.

Having broken several bones because of the wreck, Branham was in court Wednesday in a wheelchair hearing prosecutors tell the court that his speeding and weaving in and out of traffic created a dangerous situation that could have led to injury or death. Branham's attorney argued that police weren't able to determine how fast he was driving or whether he was weaving or not.

During the hearing, dashcam footage from within the semi that went over the bridge railing was played for the court. You'll notice Branham's pickup truck colliding with the rig just before it goes over the side railing:

The March accident necessitated the closure of both sides of the Clark Memorial Bridge, a major traffic artery connecting Louisville and Jeffersonville IN. While damage to the bridge wasn't as severe as officials had feared, it was nonetheless closed for more than a month for repairs. The bridge reopened in early April.

The Clark Memorial Bridge is no stranger to traffic accidents. The narrow overpass saw 86 accidents between March 13th, 2023 and March 26th, 2024. That averages out to about one accident every four days.

