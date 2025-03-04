What Cause Is New York Supporting Now with Yellow Lights on Landmarks?

Eagle-eyed New Yorkers may have noticed a number of prominent landmarks in the state lit up in yellow recently. Iconic locations like the Empire State Building, Mid-Hudson Bridge, and even Niagara Falls took part in the coordinated lighting this week.

The practice of lighting up New York's landmarks is nothing new. In the past, landmarks including the World Trade Center, the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, the Albany International Airport, along with those listed above, coordinate color schemes to show support for all kinds of things.

Back in January, these landmarks were lit in blue to show support for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. A couple of months earlier, landmarks were lit up in seaform green in response to WNBA team New York Liberty's game 5 championship win.

So, what is the yellow lighting in support of?

Iconic New York State Landmarks Lit Up in Yellow

New York Governor shared a press release on Monday, March 3rd explaining the meaning behind the most recent lighting choice.

New York now recognizes March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Along with the yellow-lit landmarks, Governor Hochul's office shared,

"The Governor’s proclamation outlined the collaborative efforts of stakeholders to provide resources and build awareness of an often undetected addiction."

How Bad Are New Yorkers with Problem Gambling?

The rise of online sports betting has brought a new edge and incentive to watching all kinds of sports. If you've done it, you know just how much more intense and enticing any regular season game can be when you've got money on it.

Get our free mobile app

However, online betting has also enabled many to casually and easily get sucked into dangerous betting habits. Which is part of the reason for New York's campaign this year.

As New York's Addiction Services and Support Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham writes,

"Stigma often prevents individuals from seeking help, and at OASAS, we are committed to fostering empathy and public awareness over gambling harms — including our new ‘Take a Pause’ campaign designed to break down the barriers that prevent New Yorkers from accessing the care they need.”

What is the 'Take a Pause' Campaign

"Take a Pause" encourages those who partake in gambling to pause for a moment, understand the risks involved with gambling, and identify where someone could get help if they do eventually develop a problem with gambling.

If you're not sure whether or not your gambling habits are becoming concerning, New York State has also launched an online survey that helps detail your habits and determine whether things are getting out of hand.

If you feel you do have a gambling problem, visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY at 467369.

LOOK: Richest billionaires in New York Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in New York using data from Forbes. Gallery Credit: Stacker