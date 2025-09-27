MetLife Stadium Ranks Among Worst NFL Stadiums For This Reason
New data has confirmed that MetLife Stadium is one of the worst for a reason that makes for frustrating fans driving to games.
MetLife Stadium Among Worst NFL Stadiums for Gameday Traffic
Congestion around the stadium also increases by 31 per cent on gameday, which is the sixth-biggest spike and is significantly higher than the NFL average of 25.3 per cent.
Fans attending games will have to deal with the 14th highest pollution levels surrounding the stadium, with an IQAir air quality index level of 40, although this is slightly better than the NFL average of 42.4.
“With the slowest peak travel times in the league by more than 10 minutes and above-average congestion levels, Giants and Jets supporters face a significantly tougher journey to the stadium compared to most other NFL fans.”
10 Worst NFL Stadiums to Travel to in the Car
Rank
Team
Stadium
Congestion Level
(%)
Time to travel 10km
at rush hour
Pollution Level
Congestion Score
/100
1
Chicago Bears
Soldier Field
42
27 min 55 sec
61
20.3
2
New York Giants
/ New York Jets
MetLife Stadium
31
38min 56 sec
40
30.3
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium
26
21 min 16 sec
81
34.3
4
Seattle Seahawks
Lumen Field
37
21min 55 sec
55
36.3
5
Los Angeles Chargers
/ Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium
33
24 min 47 sec
34
36.6
6
New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome
29
23 min 41 sec
56
37.3
7
Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium
18
17min 25 sec
102
38.3
8
Washington Commanders
Northwest Stadium
28
24min 3 sec
26
43.6
9
Tampa Bay Buccanneers
Raymond James Stadium
41
20 min 30 sec
23
44
10
Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
37
19 min 26 sec
37
45
