Popular Political Figure Visits Restaurant Just Outside the Hudson Valley

The one-time political leader and his wife were spotted ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend in nearby Northwest CT.

Lakeville, in Litchfield County, Connecticut, is close to Dutchess County, NY here in the Hudson Valley. It is within the town of Salisbury. As of the 2010 census, the population of Lakeville was 928, out of 3,741 in the entire town of Salisbury. The Hotchkiss School is located in Lakeville, and the Indian Mountain School is nearby.

According to a description online, The Woodland is a popular go-to restaurant for sushi, creative takes on American classics & more in casually chic surrounds. Former President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden visited the restaurant this past Thursday night, May 22. It was Biden's first public appearance since the announcement of his prostate cancer diagnosis on May 18th. His medical team said the cancer is hormone-sensitive and that treatment options are being reviewed.

Joe Biden was the 46th president of the United States from 2021 to 2025. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and also represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009.

The Woodland Restaurant took to social media posting a photo of the former president with restaurant staff during the visit to the restaurant this past Thursday night. Joe Biden and former first lady Dr. Jill Biden were reportedly in town to celebrate their grandson's graduation.

Great to have Joe & Jill Biden at The Woodland last night.



He was so gracious and thoughtful in conversations with staff and guests.



Congratulations to his grandson on his graduation.



We very much enjoyed such decency and humility from our President.



You made our evening very special. All the best

