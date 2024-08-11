This was not exactly par for the course. Police say a New York state woman was arrested July 29, and is now facing a number of charges. including felonies. Offcials say the arrest follows a months-long investigation stemming from a bizarre incident that unfolded back in March.

Police say that one of the charges the suspect is facing is 4th degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

According to the website of Tilem & Associates, PC, criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th Degree is a Class E felony. In New York, Class E felony offenses carry a maximum sentence of up to four years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Stolen Truck on Golf Course

WETM says the police arrested a 41-year-old woman on several charges stemming from a warrant out of the Village of Waverly. The Village of Waverly Police Department says the suspect stole a pick-up truck from Sayre, Pennsylvania on March 17 and then drove it onto the Shepherd Hills Country Club in Waverly.

Police said the woman had two young children in the truck when she drove it up on to the golf greens, and had left by the time authorities had arrived. The arrest comes after a four month investigation, as police were able to gather enough evidence against the suspect, reports WETM.

Police did not disclose why the woman allegedly would drive the stolen property on to a golf course.

