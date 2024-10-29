Police say a New York state woman is facing a charge of 2nd degree grand larceny after they say she used a corporate credit card to make unauthorized transactions. The alleged personal purchases went on for about a year, and ended up costing the company she had worked for over fifty thousand dollars.

When a stolen property value is over $50,000, a person may face felony charges of grand larceny in the Class “C”, which can be punishable with a fifteen-year prison term, according to the website of Criminal Attorney Jason Bassett.

New York State Woman Accused of Grand Larceny After Using Company Credit Card

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 23, State Police arrested a 53-year-old woman from Troy for 2nd degree grand larceny, and 1st degree scheme to defraud.

Officials say on September 20, troopers received a complaint from a Troy business reporting that a past employee misused a corporate credit card.

The investigation determined that the suspect had worked for the company and allegedly used the company's corporate credit card to make purchases unrelated to the business's needs from the summer of 2023 until the summer of 2024 without permission or authorization.

These purchases were reportedly for the suspect's personal gain and resulted in the company losing more than $50,000, according to State Police.

The suspect was arrested, arraigned, and then released under the supervision of the county probation department.