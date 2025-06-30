Here's yet another case where you have to be careful who you're communicating with online. Police say a victim was ripped off over $250 thousands dollars by a woman in New York state recently. New York State Police say that the crime went on for an entire year, before an arrest was made.

The suspect has been charged with 2nd grand larceny, according to reports.

The website for the Law offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates says that grand larceny in the second degree is a Class C felony. The sentence in the state of New York can range from probation to jail time to prison time.

The law office says that while your sentence can range from probation to prison, the maximum possible sentence is up to 15 years in prison.

New York State Police Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Extorted Victim They Met Online

New York State Police said in a press release that On June 25, troopers arrested a 29-year-old woman from Angelica, New York.

Troopers say that on May 22, they received a complaint from the Schenectady County District Attorney office regarding a resident reporting they had been a victim of extortion. The investigation determined the woman had met the victim online in April 2024.

During their communications, police say that the suspect allegedly requested money from the victim. When the victim refused to provide money, officials say the woman reportedly threatened to expose their communications causing the victim significant embarrassment and ridicule.

New York State Police say that between April 2024 and April 2025, the suspect extorted more than $250,000 from the victim.

The suspect was arrested at her home in Allegany County and transported for processing. She was arraigned at city court where she was released on her own recognizance.