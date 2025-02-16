Police say a pedestrian in New York state was stuck and killed Thursday morning. The fatal accident shut down traffic in the area for a while, as offcials investigated the scene. WHAM10 reports that the victim was treated on scene by emergency workers and transported to the hospital where she later pronounced deceased.

New York State Woman Fatally Hit By Dump Truck

A tragic accident occurred in Albany, according to police. WNYT reports that a 63-year-old woman was struck and killed by a dump truck late Thursday morning. Police say that they believe the woman was trying to walk south across Central Avenue, when she was hit by the truck.

Officers said they responded to the scene of a "person struck by a dump truck". as the woman was found in the roadway with serious injuries, according to WHAM10.

Law enforcement said that they do not believe speed was a factor in the crash. The driver of the dump truck has been cooperating with offcials, police said.

The 63-year-old woman's name is being withheld for now until her family is notified.

