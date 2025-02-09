Police say a woman in New York state was arrested after she was found to be driving way over the legal limit. The arrest happened late Thursday afternoon, after law enforcement offcials say they responded to a call about a vehicle crash in the area.

Experts say the woman's blood alcohol content as at an elevated level, that can sometimes lead to can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness.

Alcohol's Effect on the Body

Lehigh Valley Live posted results using information from the the Prevention & Treatment Resource Press. One example they used, was if a 160 pound man were to register a BAC of 0.30, then they would have had to have consumed 11 drinks in one hour.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame, a BAC of 0.250 to 0.399% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness. A BAC of 0.40% or higher could lead to onset of coma, or even possible death due to respiratory arrest.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Three And a Half Times Legal BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 31, at about 5:50 PM, troopers responded to the reports of a one-car crash off the roadway in the area of Grange Road in Brunswick, NY.

Offcials say that the driver was identified as 48-year-old woman from Rensselaer.

Troopers say the suspect was arrested for DWI and other traffic violations. The woman was transported for processing, where she recorded a 0.29% BAC, which is over three and a half times over New York's legal BAC limit.

The suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in court in mid-February.