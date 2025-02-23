New York state has approximately 3,800 liquor stores. Many of these shops are smaller family-owned businesses, according to Market Watch. So, why are a number of liquor store owners not too happy with a new bill that was introduced by lawmakers?

According to WROC, over 40 states around the country already sell wine in grocery stores. But in New York state, wine "can only be sold at liquor stores or wineries".

Why New Legislation Leaves Liquor Store Owners In New York State Worried

WROC reports that politicians have reintroduced a bill that would allow wine to be sold in grocery stores in New York state. The bill was introduced by New York State Senator Liz Krueger, and co-sponsored by several other state lawmakers.

A summary of the proposed legislation states that the new law "establishes supermarket wine licenses to sell from the licensed premises wine in sealed containers for consumption of such premises." The bill also says that it would "allow certain off premises sales locations to sell wine in addition to their existing alcohol sales of beer, cider, and wine products."

If the proposed law sounds familiar, both Senator Krueger, as well as Assemblywoman Pam Hunter, sponsored a similar bill in 2023. The lawmakers continue to point to "consumer choice and convenience" as their reasoning for the measure.

Opinions On the New Bill?

Previous research had found that many within in the state's over 300 wineries seemed divided on the issue. However, the vast majority of the bigger wine and liquor distributors are adamantly against it. The Post Standard had reported that if passed, at least half the state's independently owned wine and liquor stores could go out of business.

The sponsors of the bill had pointed to a Siena College poll that says that 76% of New Yorkers polled support wine sales in grocery stores. Lawmakers estimated that nearly two thousand new full-service grocery wine licenses could be created.