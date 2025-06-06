Westchester County Man Facing a New Set of DWI Charges After Latest Incident

It's honestly astounding that after years and years of the general public being told, taught and educated about the dangers of driving a vehicle while under the influence or intoxicated, that we still see a more than healthy number of individuals getting hit with DUI/DWI charges.

What's even more astounding is that some people apparently don't learn their lesson after screwing up the first time. That feeling of astonishment though can also quickly turn to anger or even rage, especially when another's safety is put in jeopardy. Let's just be honest, there rally is no excuse for choosing to get behind the wheel of a car or any vehicle for that matter while inebriated.

DWI in Croton-on-Hudson

This recent incident occurred this past weekend in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson, when Troopers from the State Police Cortlandt barracks spotted a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 9. Troopers determined that the vehicle, a 2006 Mazda was in violation of multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law's and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle complied with the stop and Troopers began to proceed with their investigation. Troopers were successfully able to identify the driver as 52-year old, Manuel Daquile Maurquiso of Peekskill, NY.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Maurquiso "exhibited signs of intoxication". At the time, Maurquiso was traveling with a passenger, that passenger being an unidentified 11-year old child.

Troopers then conducted some standardized field sobriety tests, which Maurquiso failed. After failing the sobriety tests, Maurquiso was placed under arrest and taken into police custody.

Following his being transported to SP Cortlandt for processing, Troopers administered a breathalyzer test, and in that test Maurquiso blew a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) score of 0.12%. The New York State DMV states that a "BAC of more than .05 percent is legal evidence that you are impaired, a BAC of .08 percent or higher is evidence of intoxication and that a BAC of .18 percent or more is evidence of aggravated driving while intoxicated".

Charges Against and a Previous History

Maurquiso is now officially facing several charges related to DWI and the actual official charges reveled that this is not the first time that he has been in this situation. Officially Maruquiso has been charged with...

Driving While Intoxicated (DWI): Previous Conviction Within 10 Years – E Felony

Driving While Intoxicated: Operating a Motor Vehicle with BAC .08% or Higher, with Prior Conviction Within 10 Years – E Felony

Aggravated DWI: With a Child Passenger Under 16, with Prior Conviction Within 10 Years – E Felony

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations

Following the ordeal, the 11-year old child was safely released to a sober third party. Maruquiso would be arraigned in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson Court and was then released on his own recognizance. He was scheduled to reappear in court on June 4, 2025.

