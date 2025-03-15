Wendy's announced that they are making some changes this spring, including adding some permanent new items to the menu. One of these changes involves a long-time fan favorite. There was a time the fast food company would only offer two varieties of their Frostys for you to pick. That has now changes, according to company executives.

Wendy's Locations In New York

Wendy's franchise locater says they currently have 231 restaurants in New York state.

The company has a number of Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Fishkill, Monroe, Kingston, Wappingers Falls, Vails Gate, Chester, Middletown, Cortlandt Manor, Carmel, Nanuet, Monticello, and other restaurants in the lower Hudson Valley.

Wendy's Changing Fan Favorite Menu Item At New York State Locations

All Recipes reports that Wendy's has announced that they are introducing new Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions to menus this spring. The company had only offered two Frosty flavor choices at a time for many years, though they would add various seasonal flavors to the menu for special promotions.

Fox 5 New York reports that the Frosty Swirls are a choice of a chocolate or vanilla Frosty swirled with a choice of sauce. The Frosty Fusions will blends those sauces with mix-ins.

Back in February, Wendy’s introduced a Thin Mints Frosty in collaboration with the Girl Scouts, featuring a Thin Mints cookie butter swirl customers could add to their Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty. All Recipes reports that the new swirls will work much like previous promotions, though Wendy's has not revealed what the new sauces and mix-ins will be.