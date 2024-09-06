Fast food giant Wendy's, like many other national and regional establishments, continues to change their menus to promote new items, while removing others.

The franchise had come under scrutiny earlier in 2024 when news broke that they were considering raising prices at certain times of the day to meet demand. While Wendy's may have later backed off their surge pricing plans, the company continues to make some other changes to their menus.

One such change is expected to make customers quite happy, as Wendy's announced that an old fan favorite menu item is returning.

Wendy's Locations In New York

Wendy's franchise locater says they currently have 231 restaurants in New York state.

See Also: Why In-N-Out Burger Will Probably Never Come to New York

The company has a number of Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Fishkill, Monroe, Kingston, Wappingers Falls, Vails Gate, Chester, Middletown, Cortlandt Manor, Carmel, Nanuet, Monticello, and other restaurants in the lower Hudson Valley.

Wendy's Brings Back Fan Favorite to New York State Locations

Parade reports that Wendy's will bring back their Vanilla Frosty's to location in New York and nationwide. The original frosty flavor will replace the Triple Berry Frosty which was added to the menu back in June, according to Parade.

See Also: McDonald's Making Big Upgrades To Their Burgers at New York State Locations

However, if you're craving something aside form plain vanilla, Wendy's will also offer a new Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty as part of a partnership with SpongeBob SquarePants and Paramount.

See Also: Yet Another Shake Shack Announced For the Lower Hudson Valley