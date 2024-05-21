Near Record High Temperatures Expected in & Hudson Valley & New York State

As the final days of May approach, many areas in the Hudson Valley and New York state will get an early taste of summer this week. According to records, the last time it was 90 degrees or above in Poughkeepsie was September 7, when a late-summer heatwave drove temperatures to 93 degrees.

A number of long-range forecasts for New York, and the Northeast, predict this summer will bring well-above average temperatures to the area. Some forecasters, such as Dr. Todd Crawford, even says this could be one of the hotter summers in recent memory. especially as we enter July and August.

Temperatures Approach 90 Degrees This Week

Hudson Valley Weather says that the heat could be as much as "15 to 20 degrees above average" this coming week, Highs Monday will be around 80 F, under mostly sunny skies. Highs Tuesday and particularly Wednesday will push well into the 80s, possibly near 90 degrees, says The Weather Channel.

Hudson Valley Weather says that the humidity levels will also be elevated, but not oppressive. So the ‘real feel’ temperatures (or, heat index) should be close to the air temperatures.

TWC says the next chance for rain will be Thursday, as showers and scattered heavy thunderstorms will be possible, as a front moves through. HVW says the front won't being too much precipitation, as conditions dry out and slightly cool off.

The extended weather for the long holiday weekend says that highs should stay in the 70s.