Police Say Man Ripped Off Wappingers Falls, New York Supermarket

New York State Police are desperately seeking help finding a man who allegedly committed larceny at a Wappingers Falls, New York grocery store.

This weekend, a photo was circulated of a man who police say stole items from a Hudson Valley grocery store before fleeing the scene. The images show a man who appears to be in his late 20s or 30s with a beard and mustache. The suspect was wearing dark clothing with a hat and hood while pushing a cart that appeared to be filled with two bags of groceries and a case of bottled water.

Alleged Larceny in Wappingers Falls, New York

According to police, the incident occurred on April 16 at 6pm. Troopers were dispatched from the Wappingers Falls barracks to the Hannaford Supermarket on Route 9 to respond to a call of a man who allegedly stole the items before leaving the scene.

Police say the man pictured in the photo from surveillance footage left the store without paying for his merchandise. Before police could arrive, the man left the scene in what witnesses say was a white Hyundai.

It appears that the investigation has hit a dead end, so police have turned to social media to see if anyone can identify the individual they believe is responsible for the theft.

If you have any information that can assist in the location of the suspect, state police are asking you to call them at (845) 677-7300 and refer to case number NY2500337631.

