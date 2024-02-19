Illegal Dumpsite Shut Down In Dutchess County

Investigation into solid waste dumping recently concluded in Wappingers Falls, NY.

Environmental Control officers Walraven and Chomicki successfully concluded an investigation recently into a solid waste dumping case in the village of Wappingers Falls.

The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that a local landlord had allowed his property to be used as a dump site for construction and demolition debris left over from a renovation project instead of properly disposing of the waste at an authorized solid waste management facility.

The construction and demolition debris had been left on the property right next to the street that slopes down towards Wappingers Creek. The landlord was charged with operating a solid waste management facility without a permit and ordered to clean up the mess according to DEC officials.

A photo of the dumpsite shows the massive scope of the construction debris scattered about the sloping hill.

Unauthorized waste disposal site in Wappingers Falls. dec.ny.gov Unauthorized waste disposal site in Wappingers Falls. dec.ny.gov loading...

Illegal Dumping Fines In New York

Both the owner and driver of the vehicle are liable for the dumping. Fines for the owner of the vehicle range from $4,000 to $18,000. In instances where the owner and the operator are different, the maximum fine can go up to $40,000.

Get our free mobile app

In the case of the Wappingers Falls illegal dumpsite in which the investigation concluded on Feb. 5, the charge for the landlord carries potential fines of $1,500 to $15,000 per day or imprisonment. The ticket is returnable to the Village of Wappingers Falls Court.

Village of Wappingers Falls Home Explosion November 2, 2023 A loud explosion was followed by a structure completely engulfed in flames on Thursday around Noon. Gallery Credit: Boris