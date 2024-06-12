Wappingers Falls Man Accused of Unthinkable Crime Against Dogs

A Wappingers Falls man could serve up to one year in jail after being arrested last week in connection with an unthinkable crime against two dogs.

Animals may find it difficult to understand how someone could treat these two adorable dogs with anything but love and kindness. But the dogs' owner, Leo Gioia, of Wappingers Falls, New York is being accused of doing the exact opposite.

According to the Putnam County SPCA, the two dachshund-mix dogs were discovered on Wednesday, June 5 on Longfellow Drive in the area of Lake Carmel. Town of Kent Dog Control Officer, Mary Madsen says a good samaritan discovered the dogs and brought them in along with a tip about the dogs' owner being a 64-year-old resident of Dutchess County.

Wappingers Falls Man Charged with 2 Counts of Animal Abandonment

The dogs were turned over to the Putnam County SPCA who conducted an investigation as to the reason why these two dogs were found wandering around without a leash or owner. According to officials, it was determined that Gioia had abandoned the dogs in the Lake Carmel area. It's unclear why the Wappingers Falls man is believed to have released the dogs to fend for themselves in the wild.

According to animal rights activists, the abandonment of pets can leave them susceptible to injuries, hunger, thirst and diseases. Probably the worst part of leaving an animal out in the streets is the confusion and distress they feel being away from their home and caretaker.

Gioia was arrested and charged with two counts of animal abandonment. If found guilty, the Wappingers Falls man could spend up to a year in jail and face $1,000 in fines.