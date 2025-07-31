Details on how the New York State cellphone ban will affect local parents and students have been announced, and we're finally learning if families will need to buy flip phones to communicate with each other.

As a part of this year's state budget, Governor Hochul has declared a "bell-to-bell" ban on smartphone use in schools across the state. The legislation is aimed at protecting children from the dangers of social media while removing distractions from the classroom. Phones are forbidden during all classes, homeroom periods, lunch, recess, study halls, and the time between classes in the hallway.

In her initial statements about the cellphone ban, Hochul was vague about how the policy would be put into effect, but suggested that parents could still connect with students in emergencies through the use of non-Internet-connected flip phones.

With just a few weeks until the start of school, many parents are still waiting for answers and wondering if they need to purchase new phones. Unfortunately, those details won't be coming from Governor Hochul, but from individual school districts across the state, who are responsible for implementing the ban by creating new rules and policies of their own.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Wappingers Central School District Releases Cellphone Ban Policy

One of the state's largest school districts is located in Wappingers Falls, New York. The Wappingers Central School District includes 15 elementary, middle and high schools serving over 10,000 students. Superintendent Dr. Dwight Bonk says that the district's policy was just approved by the Board of Education and clearly lays out how the ban will be implemented.

According to Bonk, parents will only be able to contact their children during school hours by calling the main office. Likewise, students who need to communicate with their parents will need to use a student phone located in the office of their school.

Students will still be allowed to bring cellphones and smart watches to and from school, but will need to keep them turned off and placed in a school bag, student locker or, in some cases, a classroom device holder provided by their teacher.

There are some exceptions to the rule for students who rely on their smart device for managing healthcare, utilizing translation services or other approved reasons.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Punishment For Violating the Wappingers Cellphone Ban

Students who fail to follow the new cellphone policy will face consequences depending on their grade level. While those in grades Pre-K to 6 are discouraged from bringing phones at all, those who are caught using them during school hours will have them taken away and stored in the school office for the rest of the day.

In grades 7 through 12, those in violation of the cell phone ban will be required to lock their device in a school-provided pouch for the rest of the day. It will only be unlocked by administrators at dismissal. Students who attempt to open the pouch on their own or are found to be in frequent violation of the policy will have their devices taken and stored in an administrative office during school hours.

These rules are similar to ones that were implemented during the 2024-2025 school year, so parents and students in the Wappingers Central School District should be familiar with the policy. Other schools throughout New York State, however, will be rolling out new regulations over the next few weeks that may come as a surprise. Parents should be on the lookout for policy announcements that may affect how they communicate with their children during school hours.

9 Dutchess County School Districts Ranked Best to Worst These are 9 school Dutchess County district rankings based on data and reviews from Niche.com. Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler