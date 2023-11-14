Troubled Hudson Valley Restaurant Appears on ‘Kitchen Nightmares’

A failing Hudson Valley business is asking for a lifeline from Chef Gordon Ramsay on TV this week, but it looks like it may be too late.

A small Hudson Valley restaurant will appear on "Kitchen Nightmares" on Monday night. The sixth episode of the current season finds Chef Ramsay in Saugerties, New York to help Tess Robinson and Christopher Keff, owners of Love Bites Cafe on Partition Street.

After purchasing the restaurant in 2017 the couple has been struggling to keep the business afloat, so Ramsay was called in to throw a lifeline to Robinson and Keff. 'Kitchen Nightmares' came to Saugerties in the middle of June to film an episode of the show.

That episode will finally air on Fox this Monday, November 13. According to a preview of the episode, there appears to be lots of conflict and bickering between the owners, which is par for the course whenever Chef Ramsay gets involved.

Kitchen Nightmares Couldn't Help Saugerties Restaurant

Sadly, it looks like even Gordon Ramsay couldn't help get the Love Bites Cafe back on the right track. Less than a month after the "Kitchen Nightmares" crew left Saugerties, the owners announced that they would be selling the business.

In a July 9 Facebook post, Keff explained that they were closing up shop.

This has been a hard post to think about, type and even post. Let us start off like we always do by saying you guys are the best and we love you! Our customers are friends and some have become like family. We wouldn’t trade these last 6 years of serving you for anything! But the time has come and We are on to our next adventure. But know we are leaving you in very good hands! We will miss you all.

New Restaurant Now Located at Former Love Bites Cafe

Those who watch the episode of Kitchen Nightmares with hopes of seeing how Chef Ramsay's changes improved the Love Bites Cafe will be disappointed. The restaurant has been sold and reopened under a new name. The Town Cafe Restaurant and Bar is now located at 69 Partition Street.

Was the Restaurant Already for Sale Before the Show Was Filmed?

There are rumors that the sale of the business was already underway when Ramsey filmed the episode and some claim that much of the drama was fabricated for the show and to boost the value of the location.

One of the co-owners appeared to lend credence to these rumors. The former owners were being trolled on social media by a customer for their decision to drop the restaurant's popular carrot cake from the menu just weeks after filming. In response, one of the co-owners defended themselves, explaining that medical issues are the real reason to blame for selling the business, something that would surely have been known before Ramsay came to Saugerties.

Or maybe we got on the show and are selling because I am co owner and have had 25 surgeries and gets infusions every week. People who know me, know I had no choice and would appreciate you all being kind thanks!

Whatever the real circumstances of the sale are, it still appears to be filled with all of the drama you'd expect from a "Kitchen Nightmares" restaurant.

When to Watch the Love Bites Cafe 'Kitchen Nightmares" Episode

The episode will air on Monday, November 13 at 8pm on Fox. After that, the show will be available to stream on Hulu and Fox.com.

More Area Restaurants Appearing on "Kitchen Nightmares" This Season

Scroll down to see the other restaurants from around the region that Chef Ramsay visited for this season of "Kitchen Nightmares".

