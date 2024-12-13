Trooper “Attacked” Responding to Domestic Incident in Westchester County
Members of New York State law enforcement had their hands full while responding to what was called a domestic incident in Westchester County. The incident took place in the area of Croton Falls, a part of the town of Somers.
Domestic Scene in Somers
The incident in question reportedly took place on Thursday December 5, 2024. After being alerted to the event, members of the New York State Police as well as the Somers Police Department responded to the scene.
According to the press release issued by the New York State Police....
Screams could be heard from inside the residence as the first Trooper arrived on scene....
Upon hearing these screams, Trooper forced his entry to the residence where he was soon confronted by the suspect at the center of the issue. The suspect who was later identified as 50-year old Andujar Heriberto, was armed with a screwdriver. Orders were given by law enforcement to which Heriberto did not comply, leading to Heriberto attacking the Trooper.
The attack failed however and the Trooper. Soon after, additional officers arrived on scene through usage of a taser taser, gained adequate compliance to fully restrain the suspect. Afterward, the unidentified victim was tend to and brought to a local area hospital having suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was listed to be in stable condition.
Aftermath and Charges
Following the incident, Heriberto was also taken to the hospital and treated for multiple self inflicted stab wounds. After being treated, Heriberto was arraigned before the Honorable Judge McDermott of the town of Somers Court. Heriberto now faces a long list of crimes including...
- Assault in the 1st degree, a class B felony,
- Assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, class A misdemeanor
- Resisting Arrest a class A misdemeanor
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child, class A misdemeanor
Following his arraignment, Heriberto was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail pending a future court appearence.
