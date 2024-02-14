Embarrassing Wappinger Eyesore Finally Repaired After Two Years

An eyesore that's been greeting visitors to the Town of Wappinger for over two years is finally gone.

The Hudson Valley is one of the most beautiful places to live. Unfortunately, not everyone is doing their part to keep it that way. From broken-down abandoned buildings to littered parking lots, it's depressing to see how some people in the community treat our local neighborhoods.

I was recently driving down Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger and saw someone throw an entire bag of fast food garbage out of their window. Why people don't take more pride in the place they live is something I'll never understand.

Eyesore in the Town of Wappinger, New York

While the general public bears most of the blame for mucking up our beautiful Hudson Valley, sometimes our own government can be just as guilty.

For over two years there's been a huge eyesore greeting drivers as they enter the Town of Wappinger. A bright blue sign that says "Welcome to the Town of Wappinger" was erected in 2019 on Route 376. The large, wooden sign declares the town as a Hudson Valley Greenway community, which is a municipality that works to preserve its natural, scenic, historical cultural and recreational resources.

Ironically, just a few years after the sign was unveiled it was vandalized. A large hole appeared right in the middle of the sign. It's unclear how the damage was done, but it appears that someone driving by either hit it with something or targeted it with a weapon.

New Sign Finally Erected in the Town of Wappinger, New York

On Thursday, the Town of Wappinger proudly announced that the sign has been replaced. According to a Facebook post, a "new beautiful (reinforced) sign" has been erected on Route 376. And, according to officials, this is just the beginning.

Enhancing the quality of life for our residents is a top priority for the Town Board. The Town is excited to share a number of improvements with you in the coming weeks.

The Town of Wappinger, like many other communities throughout the Hudson Valley, has big challenges that it needs to tackle. However, it's refreshing to see local government officials still paying attention to those little details that enhance our everyday quality of life. Here's hoping other local towns follow their lead.

