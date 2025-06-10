The first tornado of 2025 was reported in New York state Monday afternoon, which left behind considerable damage. This year has gotten off to a much slower start than the previous one. In 2024, New York State experienced an all-time record of 32 tornadoes, which broke the old record of 25 set back in 1992.

While flash floods and blizzards may be more associated with New York State when it comes to natural disasters, tornadoes can happen too. In fact, there were a reported 13 tornadoes in New York state in one day on May 31, 1998, according to The Post Standard.

To this day, that holds the record for most tornado activity in recorded state history.

New York State's First Reported Tornado Of the Year Strikes

WIVB reports that a reported tornado touched down in the area of Great Valley in Cattaraugus County late Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched between 5:30 and 6 PM, as trees and power lines were taken down by the storm.

Luckily, while the storm left behind extensive damage to property, no significant injuries occurred, says local officials.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).