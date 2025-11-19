The Most Popular Fast Food Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

If you drive around the Hudson Valley long enough, you start seeing the same fast food signs pop up again and again. But are they really the most popular?

To figure that out, we combined statewide Google search data with average Yelp ratings from Hudson Valley locations. Search numbers tell us which chains people are actively looking for. Yelp shows what diners think after they actually visit.

Here’s how the top five shake out.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No. 5: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A rounds just made the top five thanks to strong customer scores. Studies that compare average review ratings show Chick-fil-A near the top in New York. While the chain has yet to open Hudson Valley locations in Wappingers Falls and Wallkill, many locals still rank it as their favorite, with reviews in the solid 4-star range.

While it's not the most searched brand, Hudson Valley diners who go out of their way to visit Chick-fil-A tend to be extremely happy with the food and service, keep it on the top five list.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No. 4: Shake Shack

Shake Shack also gets a big boost from reviews. While it is not always among the top Hudson Valley searches, it regularly earns some of the best ratings for any major fast food chain in New York. The closest Hudson Valley locations, including Woodbury Common and those on the Thruway, routinely score around four stars on Yelp.

Those high reviews outweigh its smaller footprint. People are not just stopping here because it is convenient. They are actively seeking it out, which gives Shake Shack a strong position on the list.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No. 3: Domino’s

Domino’s performs better in Google searches than in Yelp reviews. At the statewide level, one study even ranked Domino’s as New York’s most searched fast food chain. But the reviews, including Hudson Valley locations in towns like Wappingers Falls and Middletown, often hover closer to the low 2s.

That split puts Domino’s squarely in the middle of the list. New Yorkers are searching for it constantly, especially on weekends and late at night, but the ratings show many people are not always thrilled with what they get.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No. 2: McDonald’s

McDonald’s is a close runner-up to the top spot in the search rankings. Statewide data shows McDonald’s consistently performing well when it comes to overall interest. Hudson Valley locations usually fall between the high 2s and low 3s on Yelp, depending on how busy they are.

From Fishkill to Newburgh to Kingston, you can see why searches stay so high. It is the quickest and easiest option for breakfast or a late-night run, and that convenience alone keeps it near the top.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No. 1: Starbucks

Starbucks shows up at the top of several statewide Google search studies and it is one of the most frequently searched food brands in New York. Hudson Valley stores in towns like Poughkeepsie, Kingston and Middletown usually land in the low to mid 3 star range on Yelp, which is fairly typical for a national chain with heavy traffic.

Even with mixed ratings, the sheer volume of searches puts Starbucks in the number one spot. Whether you are hopping on the Thruway or pulling into a busy shopping center, it is almost always the first fast food option people look for.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Other Fast Food Favorites

It's interesting to note that the brands you see the most along Route 9 or Route 299 aren't always the ones people like best. When you put the data together, the Hudson Valley’s favorite fast food turns out to be a mix of convenience, quality and a few chains people are willing to drive a little farther to enjoy.

While Burger King is heavily searched in New York, it fell toward the bottom of the rating list due to low Yelp scores. Dunkin and Subway remain big players in the Hudson Valley, especially around commuter routes, but neither reached the top tier when combining search volume with review scores.

Do you agree with the list? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page or by sending us a text on our mobile app.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva