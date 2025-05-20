A new restaurant has officially opened in the Hudson Valley and their tipping policy will leave you speechless.

Tipping has become a hot-button issue in the Hudson Valley. We've heard from many residents who say they're sick of being bullied into having to cough up extra money when making purchases that don't require any actual service.

While most people don't have any problem leaving 20% or more for someone who is waiting on their table, many find a tip request at the convenience store or fast food counter to be unreasonable.

A new Hudson Valley restaurant that opened its doors this week is adding a new wrinkle to the tipping issue that is sure to spark even more debate.

New Restaurant Opens in Beacon, New York

In March, we learned that Chef Michael Johnson and his wife, Shey, were moving their popular stand in the Beacon Food Hall to a new, permanent location on Main Street.

Moreish opened on Wednesday at the former location of Big Vinny's Pizza & Donnoli at 207 Main Street and is already drawing attention for their unique British menu as well as an interesting new tipping policy.

Unique Tipping Policy at Moreish in Beacon, New York

It turns out that food isn't the only thing at Moreish that's been inspired by British culture. According to those who were at the restaurant's grand opening, the business has adopted a European tipping model, discouraging customers from leaving their own gratuity.

Images posted on social media of the restaurant's new menu show a message printed on the bottom that explains Moreish is a "no-tipping restaurant".

There are only a few other establishments in the Hudson Valley that don't accept tips, but unlike those that figure in the cost of labor when pricing menu items, Moreish automatically adds an extra 15% to the final bill. So, while technically not a "no-tipping restaurant" as advertised, the new restaurant does save diners from having to calculate their own gratuity or feel bad about not leaving enough.

Reactions to the policy were mixed on social media, with some saying they were grateful for not having to leave a tip and others expressing confusion over whether they should be adding money or not. They said the policy didn't make it clear if servers are being paid a tipped worker's wage and being locked into just a 15% gratuity or if they were compensated with a set salary. The distinction would determine whether they left an extra tip.

The menu we saw simply says, "A 15% service charge is added to each bill to support fair wages for our team".

We want to know what you think. Do you like the idea of a standard tip as opposed to leaving your own? You can share your thoughts on our Facebook page or by dropping us a text on our mobile app.

