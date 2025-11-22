Teenager Arrested for Elementary School Burglary in Putnam County

One Putnam County teenager has found himself in trouble with the law after being connected to a burglary that occurred recently at a Putnam County High School. The same teenager has also been linked to an attempted robbery that occurred earlier in the year of a local Putnam County pharmacy.

Burglary and Theft at Haldane

This recent incident occurred at the beginning of the month, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. According to the press release issued by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a suspect unlawfully entered the Haldane School and proceeded to make their way to the nurse's office, where they stole prescription medications.

In the weeks since the burglary and theft, Putnam County Sheriff's have investigated the incident with School Resource Officers, and now a suspect has been identified, arrested, and charged.

The suspect was identified as 19-year old, Kristjan V. Holmbo, of Cold Spring, NY. Last week on November 13, 2025, investigators obtained a search warrant in their investigation, and executed the warrant at Holmbo's residence. Following the execution of the warrant, Holmbo was placed under arrest.

Holmbo was charged with a list of offenses including both felonies and misdemeanor charges. Those charges are as follows...

Burglary in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class E Felony)

Attempted Burglary Connection

During this investigation, law enforcement also succeeded in connecting Holmbo to a prior incident that occurred during the Summer. On June 18, 2025, an attempted burglary took place at a local pharmacy in Cold Spring. In that incident, the suspect failed at gaining access to the pharmacy.

Law enforcement linked Holmbo to the June incident due to evidence collected during the investigation, including items recovered from Holmbo's residence, corroborating both incidents.

For this prior incident, Holmbo was officially charged with the felony charges of Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree (Class E Felony), and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Class D Felony).

The press release concluded with a statement from Putnam County Sheriff Brian Hess, thanking the Haldane School and its School Resource Officers for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation.

