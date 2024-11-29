Teenage Fentanyl Dealer Arrested by Dutchess County Drug Task Force

Put another one on the board for the Dutchess County Drug Task Force as earlier this week, they were once again successful in apprehending another local drug dealer, this time in the city of Poughkeepsie. This latest arrest was part of a long, ongoing investigation of narcotics and dangerous drug dealers in the city, which is where the Task Force has arrested numerous other drug dealers.

Fentanyl Dealer Investigation

In this latest chapter of the Drug Task Force's ongoing investigation, they put their attention towards the area of Main Street between North Clinton Street and North

Hamilton Street.

Like before, Task Force agents identified suspect operating in the area of 455 Main Street and proceeded to plan and make multiple undercover purchases from said suspect. That suspect was successfully identified as 19-year old Jahking Z. Murphy.

With necessary evidence collected, the Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for Mr. Murphy's residence inside the 455 Main Street location and with help from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed the warrant on November 25, 2024.

It was at this time upon executing the search warrant that law enforcement apprehended and took Murphy into custody. Murphy was charged with two (2) felony counts of Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.

Aftermath and Potential Penalties

Following his arrest, Murphy was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and after arraignment he was released from custody. According to the press release sent to us from the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office, Murphy did not leave empty handed, as he was fitted with an electric monitor, which is required by New York State Law.

If convicted, Murphy could face severe penalties as the maximum sentence for the crime of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree in New York is 25 years. That penalty could vary based on whether or not one has a prior criminal history.

With a criminal history, a minimum sentence if convicted would be 10 years and no prior history would be a minimum of 5 years. One could also face fines to a total of up to $30,000.

For anyone with additional information regarding this case or any other individuals selling dangerous narcotics in Dutchess County, they may contact the DCDTF at their confidential tipline at 845-463-6040. They can also be contacted at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com

