New Bill Would Require This on Every Student ID in New York

A proposed bill was recently passed by the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that would lead to the addition of something new on all student ID cards in New York State.

The bill, dubbed as the Student Lifeline Act, now only awaits Governor Kathy Hochul's signature in order to be officially put into motion.

Proposed New Bill for New York Students

Assembly Bill A6563A is being referred to as the Student Lifeline Act because its goal is to provide an "education campaign" about suicide prevention and make students more aware of where they can seek help.

According to the United Health Foundation, New York State's teen suicide rate is below the national average but has followed the same incremental rise as national trends. Many accredit the increase in teen suicide rates to social media usage. Negative self-esteem is just one of the side-effects, for young girls, especially that results from increased social media usage.

While many schools around New York are tightening their rules on smartphone usage in the classroom, cyberbullying is not confined to school hours.

This concerning trend is in part what inspired the writing of the Student Lifeline Act.

The new Student Lifeline Act outlines that all educational institutions in New York would need to expand on resources that describe when to utilize suicide prevention hotlines. It would also require that all student ID cards have the hotline 9-8-8 printed onto them.

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Education

9-8-8 is the Suicide & Crisis lifeline that provides 24/7 assistance and support for those undergoing a crisis.

According to their official website, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers "free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States."

Many proponents of the bill believe that awareness of where to get help can save young lives and curb the trend of teen suicide.

The bill would go into effect in July of 2025, mandating all printed IDs from that date forward include the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Prevention lifeline.

